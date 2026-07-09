Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Position Lessened by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,701 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $49,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained supportive, with TD Cowen and UBS reiterating buy ratings and setting price targets of $253 and $275, respectively, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Analysts remained supportive, with TD Cowen and UBS reiterating buy ratings and setting price targets of $253 and $275, respectively, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The Discover deal continues to be viewed as strategically important because it could deepen Capital One’s payments footprint and reduce reliance on third-party networks.

The Discover deal continues to be viewed as strategically important because it could deepen Capital One’s payments footprint and reduce reliance on third-party networks. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a disclosure that may add to the market’s cautious tone but does not by itself signal a major business change. SEC filing

Capital One General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a disclosure that may add to the market’s cautious tone but does not by itself signal a major business change. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were mixed, with earnings and revenue both missing estimates, which keeps investors focused on whether near-term performance can improve before the next report on July 21.

The company’s latest quarterly results were mixed, with earnings and revenue both missing estimates, which keeps investors focused on whether near-term performance can improve before the next report on July 21. Negative Sentiment: Markets appear concerned about execution risk tied to the Discover integration, especially as card migration and cost synergies become a bigger focus in the weeks ahead.

Markets appear concerned about execution risk tied to the Discover integration, especially as card migration and cost synergies become a bigger focus in the weeks ahead. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling across multiple executives may be reinforcing caution among traders, even though the transactions were disclosed and some were planned in advance.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 5.5%

COF stock opened at $191.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.73. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. UBS Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here