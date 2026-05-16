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Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Position Raised by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Capital One Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its Capital One Financial stake by 12.4% in Q4, adding 86,538 shares to bring its total to 782,667 shares worth about $189.7 million.
  • Several analysts trimmed price targets on COF, though the stock still has an overall “Moderate Buy” rating with 18 Buy ratings and an average target of $257.52.
  • Capital One reported Q1 earnings that missed expectations and recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share, payable June 1, implying an annualized yield of 1.7%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Capital One Financial.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,667 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 4.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $189,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 661.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on COF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $188.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.98 and a 52 week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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