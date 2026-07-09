Capital Planning LLC Sells 15,248 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Capital Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,203 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 15,248 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Planning LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Boeing by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,336 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 549.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 46.0% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 12,332.1% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.61.

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Boeing Stock Down 3.0%

Boeing stock opened at $224.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.06 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The firm's fifty day moving average is $223.46 and its 200 day moving average is $224.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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