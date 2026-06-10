Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 1,096,413 Shares of Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236,161 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,096,413 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors' holdings in Stellantis were worth $46,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,949 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,110 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,138 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,189 shares of the company's stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Stellantis

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Stellantis is recalling more than 1.3 million Jeep SUVs and trucks worldwide after regulators and company reports flagged a power-steering defect that could overheat and increase fire risk; owners were also urged to park away from structures and other vehicles until repairs are completed. Article Title

Stellantis is recalling more than 1.3 million Jeep SUVs and trucks worldwide after regulators and company reports flagged a power-steering defect that could overheat and increase fire risk; owners were also urged to park away from structures and other vehicles until repairs are completed. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. NHTSA said Stellantis is recalling 1,076,999 vehicles in the United States over a power-steering system defect that could raise fire risk, adding to concerns about safety, repair costs, and potential reputational damage. Article Title

The U.S. NHTSA said Stellantis is recalling 1,076,999 vehicles in the United States over a power-steering system defect that could raise fire risk, adding to concerns about safety, repair costs, and potential reputational damage. Negative Sentiment: Chrysler, a Stellantis brand, is also recalling vehicles whose electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring may overheat and catch fire, reinforcing the severity of the defect-related headlines. Article Title

Chrysler, a Stellantis brand, is also recalling vehicles whose electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring may overheat and catch fire, reinforcing the severity of the defect-related headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Stellantis also announced a billion-euro investment in Opel and was highlighted in an autonomous-vehicle test program with Bolt and Pony.ai, but these longer-term initiatives are likely being overshadowed by the recall news. Article Title Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.91.

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Stellantis Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Stellantis N.V. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Stellantis N.V. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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