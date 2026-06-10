Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,497 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 291,425 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.19% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $34,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.75.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.16). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 17.48%.The business had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $293.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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