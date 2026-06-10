Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,386 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,829 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.06% of AST SpaceMobile worth $14,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASTS. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $154,499,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,330,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,362,770.10. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $451,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 565,805 shares in the company, valued at $51,063,901.25. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,140,000 shares of company stock worth $279,903,150 over the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

ASTS opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 2.70.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. AST SpaceMobile's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

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