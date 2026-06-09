Capital Research Global Investors Has $107.47 Million Stock Position in PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962,253 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 274,751 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 7.30% of PAR Technology worth $107,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 4,210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 877,575 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,734,000 after buying an additional 857,218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,274,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 50.6% in the third quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,678,000 after purchasing an additional 252,156 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 407.6% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 114,481 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 77.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,400 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Price Performance

NYSE:PAR opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. PAR Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PAR Technology Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PAR Technology

In other PAR Technology news, insider Cathy A. King sold 20,000 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,890,494.22. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 594,900 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $8,679,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,675,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,208,250. This trade represents a 14.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAR

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company's platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR's integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

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