Capital Research Global Investors Has $64.24 Million Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 225.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299,836 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,979,567 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.28% of Blue Owl Capital worth $64,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 132,637 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 28.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 787,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,880,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,806,000 after purchasing an additional 950,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:OWL opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 766.67%.

Blue Owl Capital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.04.

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Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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