Capital Research Global Investors Invests $29.33 Million in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233,956 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $29,329,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.53% of CommVault Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,046,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 315,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,269,119.73. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $479,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,620,485.70. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,415 shares of company stock worth $7,369,811. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.82.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

More CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commvault also highlighted its business at HPE Discover 2026, announcing its unified hybrid cloud resilience platform and showing solutions aimed at protecting AI workloads and speeding recovery from cyber disruptions, which supports the company’s product story. Commvault Delivers Unified Hybrid Cloud Resilience at HPE Discover 2026

Commvault also highlighted its business at HPE Discover 2026, announcing its unified hybrid cloud resilience platform and showing solutions aimed at protecting AI workloads and speeding recovery from cyber disruptions, which supports the company’s product story. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms, including Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins Geller, and others, issued reminders that investors have until July 17, 2026 to seek lead-plaintiff status in the pending class action. These updates mostly reinforce the same legal overhang rather than add new facts. Rosen deadline reminder

Multiple firms, including Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins Geller, and others, issued reminders that investors have until July 17, 2026 to seek lead-plaintiff status in the pending class action. These updates mostly reinforce the same legal overhang rather than add new facts. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, offering little new signal for trading direction.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, offering little new signal for trading direction. Negative Sentiment: The biggest drag on the stock is the securities fraud lawsuit covering purchases from April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026, with allegations tied to alleged ARR guidance failures and inconsistencies in the company’s prior growth narrative. Hagens Berman class action release

The biggest drag on the stock is the securities fraud lawsuit covering purchases from April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026, with allegations tied to alleged ARR guidance failures and inconsistencies in the company’s prior growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms also emphasized the stock’s sharp decline after the January 27, 2026 Q3 results, underscoring investor concerns that the earlier guidance miss may have caused significant losses and could keep pressure on CVLT shares. Levi & Korsinsky shareholder alert

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report).

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