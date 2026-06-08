Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 375,892 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,205,818 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 375,892 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 10.86% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $620,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 274,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,431,000 after purchasing an additional 476,233 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 95,911 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.27.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $81.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $69.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 69.44% and a net margin of 13.40%.The company's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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