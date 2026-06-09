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Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,496,179 Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Written by MarketBeat
June 9, 2026
Baldwin Insurance Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Capital Research Global Investors cut its Baldwin Insurance Group stake by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 1.5 million shares and leaving it with about 3.0 million shares valued at roughly $72.5 million.
  • Other major institutions were active in the stock as well, with firms like Capital International Investors, Bank of New York Mellon, and Goldman Sachs increasing their positions; institutional ownership now stands at 77.49%.
  • Baldwin Insurance Group reported mixed results for the latest quarter: revenue beat estimates and rose 28.7% year over year, but EPS came in slightly below expectations. The stock was trading down 3.2% at $19.24, while analysts currently rate it a consensus Hold with a $30.25 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,017,071 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,496,179 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.54% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $72,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,618,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,944,000 after acquiring an additional 472,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 126,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWIN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.25.

View Our Latest Report on BWIN

Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business's 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.The company had revenue of $532.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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