Capital Research Global Investors Sells 231,398 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 231,398 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $376,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $466.38 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $358.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.16. The company has a market cap of $760.48 billion, a PE ratio of 152.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.06 and a 12-month high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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