Capital Research Global Investors Sells 573,583 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442,518 shares of the company's stock after selling 573,583 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.49% of The Ensign Group worth $251,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 412 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $222.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,721.15. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $114,996.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,592 shares of company stock valued at $478,246. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $170.30 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.79 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.77.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Ensign Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Ensign Group wasn't on the list.

While The Ensign Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here