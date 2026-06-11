Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 14,175 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,034 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RM Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,721 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $35,764,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Boeing by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,376,243 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $515,930,000 after buying an additional 765,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:BA opened at $209.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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