Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,812,755 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,004,197 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,812,755 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.4% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $529,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 93,137 shares of the company's stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Prism Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average is $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.66 and a 52 week high of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

More Merck & Co., Inc. News

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Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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