Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $763.49 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,210 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 309,976 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 4.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.28% of Caterpillar worth $763,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 108.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $933.27.

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Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $856.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $844.44 and a 200-day moving average of $722.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.70 and a 1 year high of $946.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $394.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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