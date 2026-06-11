Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 304.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,414 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after acquiring an additional 805,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ PLTR opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $312.15 billion, a PE ratio of 146.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
More Palantir Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management continues to showcase demand for Palantir’s AI platform, with the company highlighting customer adoption at AIPCon and announcing new enterprise partnerships, including a multi-year AI deal with McCarthy Building Companies and an AI-powered platform with Kirkland & Ellis. These updates reinforce the bull case that PLTR is becoming a core enterprise AI layer. Palantir's AIPCon Shows Why Customers Are Fueling the Bull Case
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators remain constructive, with Rosenblatt reiterating a buy rating and Wedbush maintaining an outperform view. That suggests some Wall Street support remains despite the recent pullback. Rosenblatt Remains a Buy On Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Alex Karp’s comments about enterprise customers being frustrated with frontier AI labs like OpenAI and Anthropic may help Palantir position itself as the safer, more enterprise-ready AI alternative. He also highlighted enthusiasm around SpaceX, which keeps Palantir tied to major AI/defense themes. Palantir's Karp says businesses are 'unhappy' with the frontier AI labs
- Neutral Sentiment: The stock remains highly sensitive to AI sentiment and hype-cycle comparisons, with multiple articles debating whether PLTR’s premium valuation is justified after a strong run and sharp pullback. Palantir Stock Has Fallen More Than 35% From Its High. Is This the Pullback Long-Term AI Investors Have Been Waiting For?
- Neutral Sentiment: Michael Burry’s reported short against Palantir is still drawing attention and may be amplifying caution around AI stocks broadly, but it is more a sentiment overhang than a direct business development. Michael Burry's NVDA, PLTR Shorts Are Paying Off—And More Trouble May Be Coming For AI Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: The biggest drag on PLTR is valuation risk: several recent pieces argue the stock is still expensive even after the selloff, and that earnings are the next key catalyst to prove the growth story can keep up with the multiple. Palantir Stock Has Fallen More Than 35% From Its High. Is This the Pullback Long-Term AI Investors Have Been Waiting For?
- Negative Sentiment: Broader negative headlines around AI competition, including new Anthropic model releases and concerns about frontier-lab economics, are pressuring sentiment across software names and may be contributing to Palantir’s recent decline. Workday, Oracle, and Palantir Technologies Shares Plummet, What You Need To Know
- Negative Sentiment: There is also fresh political/regulatory noise around Palantir’s UK NHS contract review, which could add headline risk if officials move toward using a break clause in 2027. UK reviewing Palantir's NHS contract amid pressure to use break clause
About Palantir Technologies
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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
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