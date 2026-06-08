Capital World Investors Acquires 86,068 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,104,057 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 86,068 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 6.74% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $1,081,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company's stock.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $38.82 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 275.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield Infrastructure Partners news, CFO David Tyler Krant bought 1,150 shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,415. This trade represents a 115.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN.

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