Capital World Investors Has $129.97 Million Holdings in Sony Corporation $SONY

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,076,516 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Sony worth $129,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 108,981,588 shares of the company's stock worth $2,789,929,000 after buying an additional 4,337,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,049,618 shares of the company's stock worth $176,044,000 after buying an additional 4,296,028 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,560,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742,402 shares of the company's stock worth $70,205,000 after buying an additional 1,709,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Sony Price Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $32.86 earnings per share. Sony's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.0796 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Sony's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting Sony

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sony’s consumer electronics and imaging brands are staying in the spotlight, including a leaked new OLED TV, discounted PlayStation DualSense controllers, and continued attention on Sony-branded camera/lens products, all of which may help reinforce the company’s hardware relevance and sales momentum. Article Title

Sony’s consumer electronics and imaging brands are staying in the spotlight, including a leaked new OLED TV, discounted PlayStation DualSense controllers, and continued attention on Sony-branded camera/lens products, all of which may help reinforce the company’s hardware relevance and sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: PlayStation-related coverage was upbeat, with a State of Play livestream drawing major viewership and analysts/news outlets highlighting Sony game franchises and upcoming PS6 possibilities, signaling strong engagement in Sony’s gaming business. Article Title

PlayStation-related coverage was upbeat, with a State of Play livestream drawing major viewership and analysts/news outlets highlighting Sony game franchises and upcoming PS6 possibilities, signaling strong engagement in Sony’s gaming business. Positive Sentiment: Third-party product launches and reviews continued to reference Sony sensors, headphones, and camera gear, which helps keep the Sony brand visible across premium consumer tech categories. Article Title

Third-party product launches and reviews continued to reference Sony sensors, headphones, and camera gear, which helps keep the Sony brand visible across premium consumer tech categories. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were more promotional or retrospective in nature, including features on Sony’s history, headphones reviews, and camera/lens rankings, which are unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Article Title

Several articles were more promotional or retrospective in nature, including features on Sony’s history, headphones reviews, and camera/lens rankings, which are unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: Music-industry litigation remains a headwind: Suno asked a court to block UMG and Sony from expanding a copyright lawsuit to more than 61,000 recordings, keeping legal risk around Sony’s music business in the headlines. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $395,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,553 shares in the company, valued at $622,973.33. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 661,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,959,115.15. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SONY

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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