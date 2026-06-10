Capital World Investors Has $40.47 Million Stock Holdings in Nayax Ltd. $NYAX

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,052 shares of the company's stock after selling 274,948 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.26% of Nayax worth $40,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nayax by 210.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the second quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nayax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company's stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nayax by 254.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nayax by 3.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,117 shares of the company's stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Nayax

In other news, insider Oren Tepper sold 1,052 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $77,122.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,627.52. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David Ben-Avi sold 16,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $1,268,803.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,587,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,828,672.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,580.

Nayax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock's 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. Nayax Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $76.86.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Nayax had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYAX. Oppenheimer upgraded Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nayax from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $79.80 price target on shares of Nayax in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Nayax from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYAX

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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