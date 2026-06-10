Capital World Investors Has $76.23 Million Stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,464 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 301,332 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.13% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $76,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,062,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,310,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock worth $187,117,000 after buying an additional 1,296,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,762 shares of the company's stock worth $133,504,000 after buying an additional 56,948 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 15.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the company's stock worth $140,654,000 after buying an additional 144,649 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $151.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.13.

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Insider Transactions at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $319,014.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,560. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,218 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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