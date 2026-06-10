Capital World Investors Has $95.49 Million Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,336,855 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 453,014 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.12% of Itau Unibanco worth $95,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 332.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 486.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,966 shares of the bank's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.41 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Itau Unibanco's dividend payout ratio is 4.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodrigues Andre Luis Teixeira sold 182,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,612,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,637,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,442,847.02. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fajerman Sergio Guillinet sold 39,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $376,215.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,205,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,489,768.26. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,512. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Itau Unibanco from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.00.

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Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco SA NYSE: ITUB is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

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