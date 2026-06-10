Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,632 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 267,696 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.57% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $70,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.60.

Read Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,514,853.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,702,866.22. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,505,940.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.42. The trade was a 23.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,649 shares of company stock worth $14,647,024. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 121.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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