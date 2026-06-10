Capital World Investors Makes New Investment in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,147,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,273,000. Capital World Investors owned 0.38% of Klaviyo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $199,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 895,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,764,710.66. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 14,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $289,474.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 312,362 shares in the company, valued at $6,294,094.30. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,487,852 shares of company stock valued at $25,023,500. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KVYO

Klaviyo Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of KVYO opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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