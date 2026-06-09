Capital World Investors Purchases 178,563 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI - Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,773 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 178,563 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.20% of Kadant worth $141,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Kadant by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kadant by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of KAI stock opened at $294.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.20. Kadant Inc has a 1-year low of $244.87 and a 1-year high of $369.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.15 and a 200 day moving average of $311.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.73. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $274.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Kadant's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.880-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.330-12.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Kadant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Kadant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $303.00 target price on Kadant in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut Kadant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kadant from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $341.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kadant

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $410,026.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $455,473.71. The trade was a 47.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc, headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, is a global supplier of high‐value, critical components and engineered systems for the pulp and paper industry and other process industries. The company's product portfolio spans stock preparation technologies, refiners and pulpers, fluid handling systems, and web‐handling equipment designed to optimize the efficiency and quality of paper production. In addition to capital equipment, Kadant offers aftermarket services, including spare parts, maintenance programs and process optimization consulting, which together support long‐term customer productivity and reliability.

Originally part of a larger industrial conglomerate, Kadant was established as an independent public company in 1991.

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