Capital World Investors Raises Position in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,718 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 129,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.17% of Hamilton Lane worth $87,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers acquired 466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.76 per share, with a total value of $43,226.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 55,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,145,026.16. The trade was a 0.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.21% of the company's stock.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.14. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $161.13.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Hamilton Lane's payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $159.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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