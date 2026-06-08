Capital World Investors Reduces Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476,118 shares of the company's stock after selling 239,951 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 11.51% of Polaris worth $409,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 677.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 474,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Polaris Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE PII opened at $66.14 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.56. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Polaris's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Polaris's dividend payout ratio is -34.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.44.

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About Polaris

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

Further Reading

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