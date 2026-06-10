Capital World Investors Sells 25,461 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Capital World Investors lessened its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,023 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 25,461 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.84% of Installed Building Products worth $58,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 700.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $331.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Installed Building Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $247.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler acquired 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.13 per share, with a total value of $149,737.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,134,440.44. The trade was a 5.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller acquired 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $207.82 per share, for a total transaction of $498,768.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,903,572.58. This represents a 7.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,046 shares of company stock worth $844,194. Insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:IBP opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $162.56 and a one year high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $249.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Installed Building Products's payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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