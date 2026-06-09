Capital World Investors Takes $259.93 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 647,721 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $259,930,000. Capital World Investors owned 1.24% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,754 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in HubSpot by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker's stock worth $209,335,000 after buying an additional 97,469 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HubSpot from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 price target on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $207.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.25 and a 52 week high of $610.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,946,698. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan bought 2,750 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 102,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares worth $6,233,049. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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