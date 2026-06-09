Capital World Investors Trims Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,443 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.55% of Celestica worth $186,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Celestica by 354.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,924,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celestica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 436,922 shares of the technology company's stock worth $129,499,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,511,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $385.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.28 and a 1-year high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Celestica's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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