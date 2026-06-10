Capital World Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,356 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 284,323 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.23% of Veeva Systems worth $86,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $262.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.96.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Key Veeva Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The business's 50-day moving average is $165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Veeva Systems's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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