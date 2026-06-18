Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Acquires 10,050,999 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 1,116.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,950,999 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,050,999 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises 1.1% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Kenvue worth $188,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $6,528,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 210.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Kenvue by 21.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 66,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,873,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,217,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kenvue's payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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