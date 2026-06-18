Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $46.93 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 407.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.37% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $46,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,237,515,000 after purchasing an additional 157,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,934,684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $331,374,000 after purchasing an additional 136,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $186,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $217,073,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $208,609,000 after purchasing an additional 70,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,191. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,440. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 75,476 shares of company stock worth $27,755,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $367.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.60 and a 200 day moving average of $254.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Report on MTSI

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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