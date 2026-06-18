Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Invests $51.34 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 285,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $51,340,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.09% of Ross Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $4,906,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $3,505,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 285,078 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 127,194 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 232,670 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $41,913,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,167,479 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $570,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $233.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's 50-day moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day moving average is $205.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $124.49 and a one year high of $242.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 24.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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