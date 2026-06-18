Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Purchases 20,632 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,632 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Cintas were worth $27,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $625,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cintas by 20.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 212,192 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,291,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 50.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,924 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,710,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $169.64 on Thursday. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $161.16 and a 12-month high of $226.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cintas's dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $215.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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