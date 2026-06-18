Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 3,563,000 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,563,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $85,583,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.27% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,751,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,537,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,969,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,687,329 shares in the company, valued at $44,714,218.50. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the sale, the director owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $233,323.80. This represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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