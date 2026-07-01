Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $8.16 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,600 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $8,161,000. Agilent Technologies comprises 1.3% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.88.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE A opened at $132.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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