Caprock Group LLC Buys 19,336 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Caprock Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $38,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.
Insider Activity at Tesla
In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.
Tesla Stock Up 0.3%
NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $387.51 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.43 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 358.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $387.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.62.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tesla News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on profit and margin — adjusted EPS came in above expectations and profitability rebounded, giving investors confidence the core business can generate cash even as volumes wobble. Tesla (TSLA) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Surprise cash / free‑cash‑flow upside — the company reported a cash surplus/positive FCF that reduced near‑term liquidity concerns despite 2026 spending plans. That supported the rally. When Does Tesla Report? When Does the Call Start?
- Positive Sentiment: AI/robotics credibility gains — progress on the A15 AI chip tape‑out, Terafab plans to use Intel’s 14A process, and expansion of robotaxi miles/coverage give the market more conviction in Tesla’s transition toward higher‑margin software and fleet services. Tesla CEO Musk says company plans to use Intel's 14A process for Terafab
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed top line — revenue missed some Street estimates (different outlets show varying comparisons), and vehicle deliveries lagged in parts of the U.S.; the headline EPS beat masked the sales softness. Tesla revenue misses estimates as demand weakens
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain polarized — price targets and ratings range widely (from sell to outperform), so momentum after earnings may depend on which narrative — AI upside or execution risks — investors favor. Tesla Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
- Negative Sentiment: Planned capex spike and higher expenses — management signaled substantially higher spending in 2026 to fund AI, robotaxi and Optimus, which raises near‑term margin and cash‑flow uncertainty and weighed on sentiment for some investors. Tesla CapEx Spike Hits Stock As Intel Pops On Elon Musk Comments
- Negative Sentiment: FSD execution and customer friction — Elon Musk acknowledged millions of owners will need hardware upgrades for “true” FSD and critics renewed calls for refunds, increasing the risk of additional costs and reputational damage. Elon Musk admits millions of Tesla owners need upgrades for true ‘Full Self-Driving'
- Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds — inventory build, weaker California registrations and a slowing energy/battery sales segment were flagged by several outlets and analysts as near‑term risks. Tesla registrations plunge in California, industry body says
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $397.26.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA
Tesla Profile
(Free Report
)
Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
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