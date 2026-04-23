Caprock Group LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,747 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,296 shares of the company's stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 34,697 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company's stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,170,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,061 shares of the company's stock worth $67,738,000 after buying an additional 95,606 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company's stock.

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Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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