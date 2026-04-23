Caprock Group LLC Has $7.65 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $537.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $472.07 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $508.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.39 and a 12 month high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.HCA Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total transaction of $4,126,931.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,171,357.94. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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