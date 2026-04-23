Caprock Group LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,466 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after acquiring an additional 134,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $111,017,000 after buying an additional 119,439 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3%

CVS opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $77.84. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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