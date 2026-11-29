Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,351 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of Caprock Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,301,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $87,311,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,920,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $46,606,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,022,226,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,972,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,793,388,000 after acquiring an additional 545,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,334,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,422,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,419 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $422.60 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.22 and a 52 week high of $658.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $545.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.62. The company has a market cap of $699.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total transaction of $5,083,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,158,364.24. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $5,060,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 343,687 shares in the company, valued at $173,929,680.09. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $640.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

More Advanced Micro Devices News

These are some of the AMD news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A broad rebound in chip stocks helped lift AMD shares, with reports noting the sector’s recovery from recent losses tied to AI export concerns. AMD Stock Rises as Chipmakers Rebound

A broad rebound in chip stocks helped lift AMD shares, with reports noting the sector’s recovery from recent losses tied to AI export concerns. Neutral Sentiment: A securities-law firm announced an investigation, while a short report reportedly alleged that AMD chips reached restricted Chinese companies. These are allegations and investigations, not findings of wrongdoing; one article characterized the short report’s evidence as weak. AMD Shares and the Short Report

A securities-law firm announced an investigation, while a short report reportedly alleged that AMD chips reached restricted Chinese companies. These are allegations and investigations, not findings of wrongdoing; one article characterized the short report’s evidence as weak. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group cut its rating on AMD from Buy to Hold, citing valuation. Separately, a filing registering up to 337 million shares—including shares tied to OpenAI and Meta warrants—has raised dilution concerns, though vesting depends on customer purchases and stock-price milestones. AMD's Share Filing and Potential Dilution

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report