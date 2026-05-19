Capstone Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,484 shares of the life sciences company's stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Illumina comprises 0.9% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,690 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $79,081,000 after buying an additional 124,246 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,319,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,479,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 148.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,657 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Illumina by 20.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,976,850 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $1,897,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,542 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 104,393 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $15,172,478.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,500,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $508,696,976.32. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 332,530 shares of company stock valued at $48,303,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.03. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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