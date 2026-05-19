Capstone Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379,342 shares of the company's stock worth $595,243,000 after buying an additional 2,763,328 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,415 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 357.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,957,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock worth $286,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company's stock worth $684,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,279 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0%

AEP opened at $127.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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