Capstone Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 13,262 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Bloom Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after buying an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after buying an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $258.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.89 and a 200-day moving average of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,177.58 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $712,367.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,049,457.94. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $1,387,106.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,708 shares in the company, valued at $50,639,045.60. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 525,271 shares of company stock worth $99,167,479 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here