Capstone Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.01 Million in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Amer Sports makes up 1.0% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 1,030.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AS opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Amer Sports's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amer Sports

In related news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $7,657,331.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 215,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,657,331.75. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $17,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,262,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,451,291.70. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 851,685 shares of company stock worth $29,856,753 in the last 90 days.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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