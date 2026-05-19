Capstone Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.13 Million in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. McDonald's comprises 1.1% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $22,112,675,000 after purchasing an additional 703,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald's by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,024,857 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,643,704,000 after purchasing an additional 196,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in McDonald's by 6.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,757,967 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,445,899,000 after purchasing an additional 286,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,422,014 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,343,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 36.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,336,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total value of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,442,042.24. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $282.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.85. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.98 and a 1 year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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