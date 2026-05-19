Capstone Capital Management Ltd Invests $3.42 Million in The Boeing Company $BA

Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,765 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Boeing accounts for about 3.3% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $220.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $217.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Stories

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