Capstone Capital Management Ltd Invests $8.09 Million in Intel Corporation $INTC

Capstone Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 219,352 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $8,094,000. Intel accounts for about 7.8% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Down 0.6%

INTC stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $543.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.46 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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