Capstone Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Capstone Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,740 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 226,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,021,850. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $934,328.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 162,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,623,271.75. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,662. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company's 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The company had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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